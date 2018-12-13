Cops Arrest Man on Murder Charges in Connection with Shooting Death of Bath Beach Man

The scene of the shooting.

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting and murder of a 23-year-old man in the Bath Beach area.

Cops arrested 23-year-old James Raccagna, and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

According to authorities, on Sun., Dec. 8 at about 6:31 p.m., 23-year-old Mohammad Grine was fatally shot in the torso near Shore Parkway and 20th Avenue. EMS transported Grine, a Bath Beach resident, to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Raccagna was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.