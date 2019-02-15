City’s Valentine’s gift to Coney Island: Renovated Asser Levy Park

Children had a ball with the new play equipment that was recently installed.

Calling it “one of the hidden gems of Coney Island,” City Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver came to Asser Levy Park on Thurs., Feb. 14 to lead a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a new version of the popular recreation space following a $4.75 million renovation project.

“What could be a sweeter Valentine’s Day gift than cutting the ribbon on the beautiful renovations at Asser Levy Park? The park is one of the hidden gems of Coney Island, and thanks to these improvements, it has been renewed for generations to come,” Silver said in a statement.

Asser Levy Park, a 21-acre recreation space known for its famous bandshell, is located at 302 Sea Breeze Ave., near the Coney Island Boardwalk.

The park now boasts a completely reconstructed playground with separate play areas and swing sets for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds, as well as a spray shower, adult and tot-sized tables, pathways and lighting. A new drainage system was also installed.

The Parks Department is also planning to install adult fitness equipment in another section of the park. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, according to the agency.

The funding for the renovation project was put into the city budget at the urging of Mayor Bill de Blasio and Councilmember Chaim Deutsch, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Coney Island.

Silver was joined at the ceremony by Deutsch, Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, City Council Parks Committee Chairperson Barry Grodenchik and Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Marty Maher.

“Today’s ribbon cutting was the culmination of years of working to improve Asser Levy Park for our community,” Deutsch said. “Parks are the center of any neighborhood, where families, seniors, and schoolchildren can gather together to enjoy each other’s company.”

Frontus, a Democrat who represents Coney Island, said she was thrilled to see the new playground. “Our local families and individuals will be able to enjoy this jewel in our community thanks to the hard work of my colleague Councilman Chaim Deutsch and Mayor de Blasio who secured the necessary funds to make these updates a reality,” she said.

Following the ribbon cutting, Silver playfully tested out the new slide.