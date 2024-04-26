Man fires gun outside restaurant

A gunman fired at a 23-year-old man outside Los Cabos Restaurant on Fifth Avenue and 40th Street April 17.

The men argued inside the restaurant and fought outside at 2:30 a.m., cops said. The shooter missed his target and fled north on Fifth Avenue.

The suspect is between 30 and 40 years old with a medium complexion, long hair and a stocky build.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.