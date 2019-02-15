Cops seek man wanted in Gravesend deli burglary

Police are seeking a man wanted for burglarizing a Gravesend bodega.

According to authorities, on Tues., Feb. 5 at around 10 p.m., the suspect broke through the front door of the deli, located on Avenue T near West Ninth Street, and stole $4,250 in cash before taking off.

Cops described the suspect as a white/Hispanic male, around 5’10” and 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

