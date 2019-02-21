Cops seek man who stole $3,000 from delivery truck in Sunset Park

Police are looking for a man wanted for stealing $3,000 from a delivery truck in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Thurs., Jan. 3 at around 1:05 p.m., the suspect got out of a black Toyota sedan and broke into the truck, which was parked on Eighth Avenue at 64th Street, by opening the unlocked driver’s side door. Cops say the suspect then stole an envelope containing the cash, and took off in his car.

Cops describe the suspect as an Hispanic male, around 5’8”, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.