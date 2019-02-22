Missing man, 76, last seen in Bensonhurst area

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday in the Bensonhurst area.

According to authorities, 76-year-old Guozhi Li was last seen on Wed., Feb. 20 at his home on 82nd Street between Bay Parkway and 23rd Avenue.

Li is described as a an Asian male, around 5’2”, 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, ared hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.