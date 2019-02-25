Police seek missing man, 23, last seen in Sunset Park

Lucas Mendez was last seen on Feb. 20 near his Sunset Park home.

UPDATE (3:16 p.m.): The missing man has been found safe.

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen five days ago in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Lucas Mendez was last seen on Wed., Feb. 20 at around 9 a.m. leaving his home on 56th Street between Second and Third Avenues.

Mendez is described as Hispanic, around 6’0”, 250 pounds and has a ponytail hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.