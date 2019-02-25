Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

News

Police seek missing man, 23, last seen in Sunset Park

By

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Lucas Mendez was last seen on Feb. 20 near his Sunset Park home.

UPDATE (3:16 p.m.): The missing man has been found safe.

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen five days ago in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Lucas Mendez was last seen on Wed., Feb. 20 at around 9 a.m. leaving his home on 56th Street between Second and Third Avenues.

Mendez is described as Hispanic, around 6’0”, 250 pounds and has a ponytail hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweater, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

