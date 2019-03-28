Brannan scores big on environmental report card

Pol claims climate change can’t be ignored

Climate change cannot be ignored in southern Brooklyn, according to one environmentally-conscious councilmember.



Councilmember Justin Brannan – who represents Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and parts of Bensonhurst and who, earlier this month, scored 92 percent on the League of Conservation Voters’ City Council Environmental Scorecard – told the Brooklyn Reporter what the grading means for his district.



“Climate change affects everyone and that includes our neighborhoods in Brooklyn,” he said. “From rising sea levels that threaten Bath Beach and Bensonhurst to strained power grids in Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge, this is something we cannot ignore.”



Earlier this month, Brannan renewed his call for underground power lines after a pair of downed wires damaged two cars and left more than 1,200 Dyker Heights residents without power.



The numbers, released annually as result of a study by the nonpartisan group, consider politicians’ support of environmental issues, such as wind power, parks, sustainable transportation and more.



Checked boxes on his report card indicate support for such environmental issues as lead standards, Vision Zero street design and a Comprehensive Urban Agricultural Plan, among others.

Brooklyn members led this year’s study, making the borough the greenest in the city, according to the group. Brooklyn is also the most improved borough, the league says (its average score this year is 94, compared to

87 last year).



“It is more important than ever that our legislators fight climate change and protect public health,” said Julie Tighe, president of the New York League of Conservation Voters, adding that Brannan’s score “recognizes his work with his colleagues on legislation that would overcome barriers to renewable energy, promote sustainable transportation and reduce toxic metals from our environment.”



“We owe it to the next generation to leave them with cleaner air to enjoy our local parks and a functioning public transit system that keeps cars off our congested streets,” Brannan said.



Additional reporting by Paula Katinas

