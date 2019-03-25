Driver, 72, in critical condition after crashing into Bay Ridge building

Cops say a 72-year-old man suffered a medical episode behind the wheel Sunday before crashing into a Gelston Avenue building. Pictured here is his vehicle.

A 72-year-old man is in critical condition Monday after he crashed his car into a Bay Ridge building over the weekend.

Police say the driver, who was traveling southbound on Gelston Avenue at the time of the accident, suffered an undisclosed medical episode behind the wheel before careening into 167 Gelston Avenue.

According to authorities, no structural damage was done to the building, nor did the car strike any other vehicles or pedestrians. However, upon arrival, first responders discovered the man unconscious inside the vehicle.

Witnesses say responders then broke the car’s window to access the driver, who was pulseless and not breathing.

EMS performed CPR on scene and transported the man to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he is still listed in critical condition, cops confirmed Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. Sunday on a block that, passerby said, has seen its fair share of incidents.

“This is a very chaotic street,” said Mohammed Kraish, motioning to the nearby entrance to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. “If they close down the bridge for anything, over here it’s chaos.”

Local resident Benny Perez agreed.

“There’s a lot of collisions [over here],” he said. “A lot of commotion.”

Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet