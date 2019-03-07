Frontus opens Bay Ridge district office

The awning above the storefront announces that Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus has set up shop on Third Avenue.

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, whose district runs from Bay Ridge all the way to Coney Island, now has two offices to serve her constituents.

Frontus opened a Bay Ridge office at 8525 Third Ave. on March 1, hosting an Open House reception in the storefront space.

“We had a great time and your support was overwhelming,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote in a message to her constituents on Facebook on March 2. “As I mentioned last night, this is the community’s office. Stop by whenever we’re open and let us know how we may help you.”

The office is open part-time, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The phone number is 347-560-6302.

Frontus had earlier set up a full time district office in Coney Island at 2823 West 12th St., Suite 1F. The phone number is 718-266-0267.

Prior to the opening of her Third Avenue workspace, Frontus shared office space with Councilmember Justin Brannan, whose office is located at 8018 Fifth Ave. Brannan, a Democrat representing Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and parts of Bensonhurst, has a district that overlaps with Frontus’ district.

But Frontus said that while she was grateful for Brannan’s hospitality, she was eager to set up her own office.

“I opened the Bay Ridge office because it was the right thing to do,” Frontus told this newspaper in an email. “There is a history of people in this seat having a presence in Bay Ridge whether by sharing office space with the local councilmember or having their own office. I followed in that tradition because the location of the office in Coney Island could not possibly serve all of my constituents throughout the district.”

The new office is important, according to Frontus, who said it sends a signal about her approach to her job. “It sends a strong message that I am interested in serving the people of Bay Ridge, as well as Dyker Heights and other neighboring parts,” she said.

Frontus was elected in November to represent the 46th Assembly District. Technically, it was a special election held to fill the seat left vacant by Democrat Pamela Harris, who resigned in April after she was indicted on corruption charges.

Unlike other candidates who were elected in November but had to wait until Jan. 1 to take office, Frontus was sworn into office within days of her election.