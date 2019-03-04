New FX series films in Bay Ridge and Sunset Park

Movie trucks arrive on Friday night to begin filming scenes for Fosse/Verdon at St. Patrick Catholic Academy.

Filming for the new FX television series “Fosse/Verdon” took place on Friday in Bay Ridge and Sunset Park.

Early in the day, scenes were filmed in the Irish Haven bar on 57th Street and Fourth Avenue, transforming the popular Sunset Park watering hole into a deli. That evening, shooting moved to 97th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge to film scenes at St. Patrick Catholic Academy.

The upcoming series stars Academy Award winning actor Sam Rockwell, who received an Oscar last year for his role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and and four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, who began her career on “Dawson’s Creek.”

The series, based on the biography “Fosse” by Sam Wasson, follows the professional and romantic relationship of acclaimed dancer, choreographer and film director Bob Fosse, who is portrayed by Rockwell. Fosse’s second directorial effort won him an Academy Award for the movie “Cabaret.”

Fosse also choreographed the film version of “The Pajama Game” starring Doris Day, and he co-wrote and directed the semi-autobiographical 1979 film “All That Jazz.”

“Sweet Charity,” was the first film he directed in 1968 and it starred his then-wife Gwen Verdon, played by Williams in the series. The 75-year-old Vernon is a four-time Tony Award winning actress and dancer who was married to Fosse from 1960 to 1987, though they had separated in 1971.

According to FX, the new series will focus on every aspect of Fosse and Verdon’s professional and personal relationship through the years. The eight-episode limited series marks the return to television for Williams, since “Dawson’s Creek” ended in 2003.

This is also a return to television for Rockwell, in his first role since being nominated for Best Supporting Actor this year for his role as former President George W. Bush in the critically acclaimed film “Vice.”

The hall at St. Patrick Catholic Academy was transformed into a film set replicating theater where the filming lasted late into the evening on Friday night.

Fosse/Verdon debuts on the FX channel on Tues., April 9.