Coney Island casino opponents respond to city council’s vote to approve rezoning area

Opponents of plans to build a Coney Island casino sounded off after New York City Council approved the rezoning on June 30. This act paves the way to receive one of three gaming licenses that will be distributed to the New York City area by the end of the year.

The vote was 36 in favor, 11 against and four abstentions.

“Unfortunately, the New York City Council passed the proposal for the Coney casino to de-map public streets and acquire air rights to build sky bridges and a hotel twice the height allowed by existing zoning,” wrote the Coney Island History Project. “Next steps? For each proposed casino — eight applications were submitted to the state on Friday — a Community Advisory Committee will be formed, consisting of six reps appointed by elected officials, and there will be more public hearings.”

“We are deeply disappointed by the City Council’s decision to de-map public streets for the benefit of a private casino developer and to grant air rights within the heart of Coney Island’s Amusement District,” Luna Park wrote in a statement. “This action disregards broad and sustained opposition from local residents, small businesses, community leaders and advocates who have worked tirelessly to protect the integrity and future of this iconic and historic Amusement District.”

City council’s vote to approve rezoning the area may help The Coney become a reality. Renderings courtesy of The Coney

Councilmember Inna Vernikov, whose district includes parts of Coney Island, voted against the rezoning.

“This de-mapping makes the application and proposed development more likely to take place,” she said. “Therefore, I must vote against it as over the past many months, and at this point years, it has become clear that a majority in the community does not want a casino in Coney Island. For those at least 20,000 residents who signed a petition clearly saying no to the Coney, I have heard you.”

Vernikov continued, “I agree with you, and I will keep fighting for you. Today’s setback does not mean that the battle is lost. Economic development does need to take place throughout the area, but this is not it. It should not come at the expense of public safety infrastructure in our quality of life.”

In an earlier article by the Eagle, it was reported that Thor Equities is looking to remap Bowery Street between Stillwell Avenue and a portion of Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Wonder Wheel Way to make space for The Coney. The casino would cover 1.3 million square feet.

Both of the neighborhood’s amusement parks have shown their opposition to the plan spearheaded by Thor Equities.

During the opening day of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park in April, co-owner Deno “DJ” Vourderis shared his thoughts on the proposal.

“Coney Island is special to me and in my opinion, it’s not right for a casino,” he said. “It was always a place where people came to find themselves, not necessarily to lose their life savings, and it’s a place where hope wins over hate. I’m just worried that sometimes people don’t realize how great something is until it’s gone, so let’s be careful before we gamble that away.”

City council’s vote to approve rezoning the area may help The Coney become a reality. Renderings courtesy of The Coney

Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International, Luna Park’s parent company, also said he opposed it during the celebration of the Cyclone opening, also in April.

“The season of Luna Park is a testament to the Coney Island district, which is currently under attack from development proposals that would destroy the unique character of this national treasure, its longstanding cultural significance and this community,” he said. “Our community is against this proposal, and we stand with them.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Coney Island, Bay Ridge and Bath Beach, voted in favor of the rezoning.

“Monday’s vote did not and does not approve the Coney Island casino,” a spokesperson for Brannan told this paper. “In fact, that process hasn’t actually begun yet. The Community Advisory Committee process, mandated by the State of New York, begins this summer, and the vote for the Coney casino would take place by the end of September.”

Other elected officials said they were against it.

“The City Council just voted to rezone for a Coney Island casino, ignoring what the neighborhood wants,” said Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “More traffic, no infrastructure investment and zero regard for local voices. This is why I firmly stand against it!”

Thor Equities is excited about the decision and hopeful that it will help The Coney come to fruition.

“Today’s vote continues to show that the more people learn about our project and the benefits it will bring, the more they like it,” said Melissa Gliatta, COO of Thor Equities. “We now move one step closer to fulfilling a promise of economic transformation for Coney Island that includes the creation of thousands of jobs and a $200 million locally led community trust fund.”

“The process that led to this outcome raises serious concerns,” Luna Park concluded in its letter. “Public land is a public trust, and its future must be shaped with the full and meaningful participation of those who live and work in the community every day. Coney Island deserves better, and this fight is not over. We call on all New Yorkers who care about our city’s public spaces and cultural landmarks to make their voices heard.”