Architects chosen to design Made in NY garment hub at Bush Army Terminal

Made in NY is continuing to take shape on the Sunset Park waterfront.



The New York City Economic Development Corporation recently selected the Brooklyn-based nARCHITECTS and W Architecture & Landscape Architecture to design the garment production hub at the new Made in NY campus at Bush Army Terminal, where the city is spending $136 million to create a center for fashion, film and television in Sunset Park slated to open by 2020.



“The Made in New York Campus is a signature project for NYCEDC. It fuses economic development with design and construction and community,” said President and CEO of NYCEDC James Patchett. “We are excited to work with nARCHITECTS and W Architecture & Landscape Architecture to transform Bush Terminal into a state-of-the-art garment production hub and improve campus appeal.”



nARCHITECTS, along with Perkins Eastman, will transform two city-owned buildings into a state-of-the-art, 200,000-square-foot garment-manufacturing hub and a 160,000-square-foot light industrial manufacturing facility.



“We are thrilled to contribute to the city’s efforts to support the garment industry,” said Co-Founding Principal, nARCHITECTS Mimi Hoang. “With innovative design that incorporates Bush Terminal’s historical past, we are developing forward-looking, new manufacturing spaces for the Made in NY campus.”



W Architecture & Landscape Architecture was selected to lead infrastructure, streetscape and public space improvements across the nine-acre waterfront campus. The work is anticipated to begin this fall.



“As landscape architects, we are pleased to be part of the team which will open this significant historic campus to the public and create a more sustainable, and accessible waterfront in Brooklyn,” said Founding Principal, W Architecture & Landscape Architecture Barbara Wilks.



During a workshop highlighting Made in NY held in 2017, EDC Executive Director for Sunset Park Julie Stein said that the agency anticipates 1,500 new jobs coming to the Bush Terminal campus through the project.



“There’s been a decrease in the number of garment manufacturing businesses in Sunset but we think with this investment, there’s an opportunity to bring garment manufacturing back to Sunset Park, bringing more jobs in that industry, and part of that would be the cluster at Bush Terminal and some of the other businesses attracted to the neighborhood because we are making this investment to the terminal,” she said at that time.



“This new Made in New York campus is a great example of how we are going to move forward,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio when he announced the Made in NY project in 2017. “The city is giving $136 million to take these older, underutilized industrial buildings and bring them into the modern age and make them right for the 21st century economy so you’re going to see, starting in 2020, this whole area come alive and you’re going to see jobs created in film, television, garment and advanced manufacturing.”

