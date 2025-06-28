On the Avenue: ‘Gin Merchant’ drink coming to a bar near you!

There’s a new drink in town!

The 2025 Battle of the Bartenders sponsored by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MoTA) featured an epic showdown of 10 of Bay Ridge’s most talented mixologists, each of whom crafted a unique cocktail with hopes of having their libation named “The Gin Merchant” and served at all participating bars “on the avenue” throughout the year.

To earn this distinct honor, each contestant had to impress a panel of judges composed of Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizabeth Lovejoy, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ana Oliveira of Valley Bank, and real estate broker Rob Burnett of Revived Residential.

The panel was tasked with selecting the best from a field that included Blue Agave, Cebu, The Wicked Monk, Status Q, Puertas, The Kettle Black, The Corner, Laila, Bar Chuzo and the defending champion, Malone’s Chop House.

In the end, bartender Kelvin Dueñas of Puertas was named the winner and proudly hoisted the trophy, which will now be put on display inside the popular eatery at 8324 Third Ave. until the next battle.

“I love blackberries, so I did a little infusion of blackberry with rosemary and I also added a little bit of pineapple, fresh lemon, Elderflour Liqueur, which I love, and then you have the Fort Hamilton gin,” Dueñas explained.

