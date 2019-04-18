Beyond at Liberty and Industry City team up for second annual Easter Bunny Hop

It takes two.



Beyond at Liberty View collaborated with Industry City on Saturday, April 13 for the duo’s second annual Easter Bunny Hop event, which drew families to the two complexes for a bevy of holiday-centric activities for the holiday, such as an Easter egg hunt and a photo op with the Easter Bunny.



Bari Fagan, the director of brand integration, video, and promotions for Bed Bath & Beyond, was happy with the turnout. Over 2,000 children showed up, according to Fagan.



“We were thrilled to be able to host our second annual Easter Bunny Hop this past Saturday,” she said. “We had a wonderful turnout of parents, grandparents and children of all ages who came to celebrate Easter, take their picture with the Easter Bunny and join in the bunny hop Easter egg hunt.



“Beyond at Liberty View is happy that we are able to offer the community and our neighbors a truly safe and family friendly day,” she went on, adding that, this year, the event had beautiful weather.



At Industry City, 274 36th St., the fun continued with music and dancing, family crafting, face painting and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny sponsored by Li-Lac Chocolates. Kids also walked away with complimentary chocolate eggs.



“Hundreds of local families came out for this year’s Bunny Hop event,” said Cristal Rivera, Director of Community Engagement at Industry City. “With live music, crafts, games, delicious chocolate eggs, and of course a visit from the Easter Bunny, the event was a great way to celebrate the spring season here in Sunset Park.”



Other partners included Microcenter and Saks on Fifth. Among the attendees were Assemblymember Felix Ortiz, who brought his granddaughter to the afternoon affair.



A highlight of the event for Fagan was seeing returning attendees from past Beyond and Industry City events.



“The most special thing that we noticed on Saturday is that we saw a lot of familiar faces,” she said. “We saw children that had joined us last year, families that had been at our Halloween events and people that come throughout the year, so it has become a neighborhood tradition.”

