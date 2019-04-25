Fontbonne shuts out Xaverian for a first place tie

Fontbonne 2 Xaverian 0

Unlike the previous contest, hits and runs were at a premium as Fontbonne hosted Xaverian at Dyker Park for their second meeting of the season. In the initial game, the Clippers overcame a seven-run deficit to beat the Bonnies 8-7 in a late-game comeback to open the season.

In what turned out to be a pitchers’ duel from the first inning, Xaverian freshman pitcher Kelly Baker held Fontbonne scoreless up to the fourth inning until Kayla Rolen tripled to open the inning. Sydney LaCognata followed with an RBI double to break the scoreless tie, and Anna Acevedo singled LaCognata home for a 2-0 Fontbonne lead.

After a surge of offense, the Bonnies pulled off the defensive play of the game to hold the Clippers scoreless in the fifth inning. With Xaverian’s Baker on second base and two out, Alessandra Priante singled to center field, sending Baker racing for home. Fielding the ball on one bounce, Santina Arena sent a quick-release throw to home plate to cut down Baker at the plate to end the inning.

“With a runner on second and two out, I was thinking home all the way,” said Arena on her long, accurate throw to the plate. On the receiving end of Arena’s throw, catcher LaCognata stated, “Once I saw this perfect throw coming in from center I knew I had plenty of time to make the tag, so I stepped in front of home plate and braced myself so I wouldn’t drop the ball in a collision.”

For the remainder of the game, Anna Belino continued to hold the Clippers scoreless on just two hits for the 2-0 win to put Fontbonne (2-1) in a first-place tie with Xaverian in the Western Division. After pitching a career-high 10-strikeout game, Belino stated, “I’m rejoicing today. I got a big win for my team, plus I did it on my birthday!”

