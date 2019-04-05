Industry City ups the fun on Friday nights

TGIF! Industry City (IC) is bringing the party to Sunset Park on Friday nights.

Extended Friday evening hours began on March 29. Each week, eateries and shops in the complex will be open late and entertainment venues will dazzle with offerings.

“Friday Nights at IC are about bringing community together and offering a variety of programs to our diverse audiences,” said Director of Community Engagement at Industry City Cristal Rivera. “The after-work crowd and local residents in Sunset Park can enjoy free Zumba classes, movie screenings, happy hours and much more as Friday Nights at IC kicks off.”

Go to Building 1 for movie screenings, while Frying Pan Brooklyn and the Canal Yards Project will offer Comedy + Drink specials on some Fridays, combining entertainment with happy hour prices at the bar. Most of the complex’s eateries will stay open until 10 p.m. and will offer a variety of specials to beguile attendees.



Brooklyn Kitchen will host culinary lessons, and Dreamland Roller Disco will offer a variety of special events. In addition, the Industry City Athletic Club will offer free Zumba classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.



There will also be a bar crawl featuring IC’s brewers and bars. Guests receive a passport and those that receive a stamp from each vendor, including Big Alice Brewing, Brooklyn Kura and Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur, are entered in a raffle to win various prizes.



Table 87 has launched its Pizza Bar and will also offer happy hour. Ends Meat continues its Butcher Block series that offers customizable meals. Kotti Berliner Kebab offers a buy one, get one 25 percent off. Burger Joint Bar will also be serving drinks and bar food.

Future Fridays will also feature burlesque, live music, karaoke, bingo and more.

For more information, visit www.industrycity.com/friday-nights.

