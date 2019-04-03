Missing man, 51, last seen in Bensonhurst

Patrick Martorello, 51, was last seen Tuesday leaving his Bensonhurst home.

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen yesterday in Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Patrick Martorello was last seen on Tuesday, April 2 leaving his home at 15th Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue at around 7 a.m..



Martorello is described as white, approximately 5’8” and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or Tweeting at @NYPDTips.



