Luna Park thrill seekers raise money for teen program

Luna Park owners presented a $107,000 check to Children of Promise, NYC, a non-profit organization based in Bed-Stuy that helps children whose parents are incarcerated. The funds were raised through donations from patrons who visited the amusement park on opening day.

The donation stems from Luna Park’s Second Annual Charity Day in which patrons donated $10 per person in exchange for free rides on the amusement park’s opening day in April.

The proceeds from this year’s charity day were double last year’s total, according to representatives of Central Amusement International, the company that operates Luna Park.

“We are so grateful to have partnered with Children of Promise, NYC this year and to greatly benefit the families who are a part of the amazing organization,” Central Amusement International President Alessandro Zamperla said. “We also want to thank the local Brooklyn community for their overwhelming support on charity day and hope to continue this tradition in years to come.”

CPNYC’s Teen Program is aimed at young people 14-18 years of age and offers career advice and support. The teens enrolled in the program have parents who are currently incarcerated.

CPNYC President Sharon Content said the donation not only helps the organization do its work, but also gives a boost to the teens. “It helps our children immensely to know that an organization like Luna Park and their staff see them, value them and want to support them in building a healthy and productive future for themselves,” she said in a statement.

For more information about Children of Promise, NYC, visit: https://www.cpnyc.org/.

