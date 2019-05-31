New photos give peek into Sunset Yards

Call it the gateway to Sunset Park.



Sunset Yards, 200,000 square-feet of office space at 341 39th Street, has unveiled new photos of its facility, giving Brooklynites a look into the massive site.



“The property combines two historic buildings in one of America’s most innovative and fastest growing neighborhoods,” said a Sunset Yards spokesperson.



The massive site’s developer is Madison Realty Capital.



“Sunset Yards is a testament to Madison Realty Capital’s promise to maintaining cultural communities amidst urban redevelopments,” the spokesperson said. “This is part of a broader effort to emphasize the adaptive reuse of buildings to provide affordable, flexible office spaces to tenants who are seeking large floor plans in dynamic neighborhoods.”



The former garment factory and warehouse went through floor-to-ceiling renovations and is outfitted with modern industrial-style finishes and infrastructure along with new windows that were designed to offer light and views of Brooklyn, New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.



Forthcoming amenities include 24/7 building access with a control system, an attended and furnished lobby, indoor bike storage, rotation of local food trucks every weekday, a loading dock that’s accessible from the lobby, ground floor retail, and more.



Award-winning artist Mike Perry of Mike Perry Studios, and who works on Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” completed a New York City-themed mural for the facility last October.



“I think we painted the whole mural in about seven days,” he told this paper last November. “The whole process of getting the piece off the ground was challenging.”



But, it all came together, he said. So did the facility’s construction, which was completed in December.



For more information on Sunset Yards, visit www.sunsetyardsbrooklyn.com.



