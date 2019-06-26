Bay Ridge Center Advisory Board elects new Chair Louis Peters

Community leader Louis Peters of AMP Insurance Brokerage was named the new chair of the Bay Ridge Center Advisory Board at the organization’s June 20 meeting. Peters has served on numerous organizations within the community and was recently recognized by the Third Avenue Merchants as a civic honoree.

The Bay Ridge Center at 411 Ovington Ave. has a noble mission — to help seniors in the community stay active and maintain their quality of life. To do this, it hosts events like the annual March for Meals and Night at the Races to help raise funds to provide 645 meals a day for seniors.

“It is particularly fitting that Louis Peters has taken the reins of the Bay Ridge Center Community Advisory Board, given his extraordinary commitment to his neighbors and neighborhood,” Todd Fliedner, deputy executive director of the Bay Ridge Center, told this paper.

“We are very excited to be working with him in an expanded capacity and know he will have a significant impact on Bay Ridge Center’s outreach efforts,” Fliedner added.



Peters will replace outgoing Chairperson Peter Killen.



Peters told this paper that he was humbled to be taking over. “I look at Peter Killen as a kind of mentor to me. He has been an extraordinary leader,” said Peters.



“Peter is leaving behind extremely large shoes to fill, and hopefully I will be able to contribute the same way that he has contributed over the years,” Peters added.

