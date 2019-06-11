Bensonhurst’s 86th Street Festival brings back the fun with rides, music and more

It was another successful 86th Street Festival in Bensonhurst.



Held on June 9 on the shopping strip between 19th Avenue and Bay Parkway, and sponsored by the Southwest Brooklyn Parks Task Force, the local favorite featured rides, shopping, food and entertainment.



“It went very well,” said organizer Chip Cafiero. “We had a good crowd and a lot of vendors. Everyone seemed to be very happy. There were no problems. The entertainment drew big crowds for around two and a half hours. We haven’t had the entertainment in a couple of years. We brought back a band this year that the crowd loved. It was like the perfect set up. The weather held up all day. And everything went smoothly.”



The tradition continues to mean a lot to the Bensonhurst community.



“It brings a lot of people out,” Cafiero said. “The neighborhood has changed, but it’s great to have an ethnic mix at the event and keep it going.”



The 62nd Precinct Community Council also benefits from the festival, getting a share of the money that’s made by organizers. “They use it for things like graffiti removal and keeping the neighborhood clean so it’s really great,” Cafiero added.



