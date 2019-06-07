Join our email newsletter to get Local Brooklyn News, Events & Offers in your inbox.

Brooklyn native assigned to deck division aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Pearson/Released

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jeffrey Sullivan, from Brooklyn, assigned to the deck division aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch as signalman during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14).

Leyte Gulf is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

