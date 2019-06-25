Doctors’ Row becomes first historic district in Bay Ridge

Linda Assini (left), co-founder of the Bay Ridge Parkway 400 Block Association, spearheaded the drive to designate the block as a historic district. She is pictured with Dr. Roy Olsen and Susan Brown, who also worked on the proposal.

It was unanimous!



The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 25 to designate Doctors’ Row, the famous Bay Ridge block known for its unique architecture and pristine beauty, as a historic district.



“The block really does stand out,” Landmarks Preservation Commission Chairperson Sarah Carroll said before the vote was taken.



Applause erupted in the meeting hall after the vote, according to one of the attendees.



Doctors’ Row, which earned its nickname thanks to the many physicians who have kept their offices there over the years, is located on Bay Ridge Parkway between Fourth and Fifth avenues.



It will now be known as the Bay Ridge Parkway — Doctors’ Row Historic District.



The decision by the Landmarks Preservation Commission means the facades of the buildings on the block, some of which date back to 1906, will be protected and preserved.



Linda Assini, co-founder of the Bay Ridge Parkway 400 Block Association, the group that spearheaded the effort to win historic district status for the street, called the vote a victory for the entire community.



“Designating Doctors’ Row will undoubtedly add to maintaining the unique character of Bay Ridge,” Assini stated.



“Landmarks’ designation means we now have an army of preservationists to help us protect the integrity and beauty of Doctors’ Row now and for future generations,” said Susan Brown, who lives on Doctors’ Row.



With the vote, Doctors’ Row becomes the first historic district in Bay Ridge. There are three city landmarks in the neighborhood — Fort Hamilton, the Bennett-Farrell House at 119 95th St. and the Gingerbread House at 29 83rd St. — but no historic districts, until now.

“This is a great day for Bay Ridge and for Southern Brooklyn,” Brian Kaszuba, chairperson of Community Board 10’s Zoning and Land Use Committee, told the Home Reporter following the vote. “The city is taking notice of the great buildings and architecture we have.”



Community Board 10 fully supported the efforts spearheaded by the Bay Ridge Parkway 400 Block Association to convince the city to designate the street as a historic district. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan also endorsed the proposal.



Gounardes, who once served as president of the Bay Ridge Historical Society, said the vote is reason to celebrate.



“History and architecture buffs can celebrate the designation of Doctors’ Row as a historic district.” Noting that the strip was “Built at the turn of the 20th century, when transit options were turning Bay Ridge from suburban to urban,” Gounardes said, “This is a great way to celebrate the unique history of Bay Ridge and the medical professionals who have lived here — past and present.”



“Doctor’s Row has long been an important piece of how people in Bay Ridge have come to know, love and identify with their neighborhood. It is an honor to be in office at this time, not only to help facilitate but to simply witness Bay Ridge’s very first historic district come to be,” Brannan said in a statement.



Kelly Carroll, director of advocacy for the Historic Districts Council, provided expertise and technical assistance to Bay Ridge Parkway residents throughout the process. The Historic Districts Council is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the preservation of notable buildings in New York City.



The Bay Ridge Parkway — Doctors’ Row Historic District is a block of 54 row houses constructed between 1906 and 1913, according to the Landmarks Preservation Commission.



The block was constructed by one builder who used only two architects. The limestone row houses were built in the Renaissance Revival style with some elements of the Colonial Revival style. The block is architecturally consistent, experts said. The buildings are all two stories tall with a basement and the block still looks very much as it did in the first decade of the 20th century, according to experts.



History buffs, architecture fans and housing preservationists have marveled at the beautiful limestone row houses on the tree-lined street.



Assini hinted that Tuesday’s vote could be just the beginning. “We look forward to working with LPC in further expanding historic district status to include other worthy blocks,” she said.



