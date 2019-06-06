Fontbonne JV wins two to advance to championship round

En route to a 13-strikeout game in a 7-2 quarterfinal playoff win over Preston, Fontbonne’s Toni Tolve delivers a pitch while co-captains third baseman (left) Brianna Alicandro and first baseman Izzy Chirico squeeze in on the corners.

Fontbonne’s Junior Varsity softball team captured the first seed in the 2019 Tier 1 JV BQCHSAA Division by finishing with a regular season record of 11-1, identical to last season’s 2018 record which led the Bonnies to the championship round.

As this season’s number one seed, Fontbonne swept two playoff games to advance to the championship game where the team will once again meet its archrivals from Queens, last season’s 2018 champion Stanners from Archbishop Molloy.



Fontbonne 7 Preston 2

For the quarterfinal playoff round, the Bonnies took on number eight seeded Preston from the Bronx. Fontbonne had the game under control from the very start after Mari Alonge’s double play to end the first inning.

While the Bonnies batted around the order to score seven runs, Toni Tolve struck out 13 Preston batters to advance Fontbonne to the next playoff round.



Fontbonne 6 Xaverian 1

Facing number four seeded Xaverian in the semi-final round, Brianna Alicandro took control of the game to strike out 11 Clipper batters. Julia DeLuca went three for three with three RBIs against the Clippers to finish as the Bonnies’ hottest hitter during this current playoff stretch.

Advancing to the championship round, Fontbonne will play number three seeded (10-2) Molloy, the only team that beat the Bonnies by the narrow margin of 3-2 during the regular season.

