Four civic leaders honored at Bay Ridge Breakfast for Scouting

The Bay Ridge Boy Scouts continued their noble tradition of saluting community leaders and organizations at their 27th annual Bay Ridge Breakfast for Scouting on Wednesday, June 5, at the Bay Ridge Manor.

The President’s Award was given to former State Sen. Marty Golden and the Community Achievement Awards were presented to Bay Ridge Community Council President Ralph Succar, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann and Scout Troop 13 Advancement Chair Pam Kelter.

The event also recognized three Bay Ridge Eagle Scouts who were able to achieve Scouting’s highest rank. Only about 3 or 4 percent of scouts earn this prestigious honor.

Eagle Scout recognition was given to Basil Capetanakis of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Troop 715, Jonathan Roberts of St. Anselm Academy’s Troop 13 and Dillon Rogando of Our Lady of Angels Troop 23.

James McHugh, senior vice president of Signature Bank, served as master of ceremonies. McHugh, an Eagle Scout, also serves on the Brooklyn Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

McHugh introduced Rogando, who is a graduate of Fort Hamilton High School and now attends the CUNY School of Medicine where he is studying to be a physician. “Being an Eagle Scout is a proud distinction that I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Rogando.

Brian Chin, vice president and branch manager of the Bay Ridge office of Northfield Bank introduced Golden, who he said was selected for his stature and service to the community. “He’s the coolest dressed former state senator,” said Chin. “I think they should put his picture on the cover of GQ magazine.”

Golden served in the New York State Senate from 2003 to 2018 and had previously served on the City Council from 1998 to 2002. A former NYPD officer, Golden sponsored thousands of bills in the Senate focused on public safety, tax cuts, economic development, education and senior citizens’ quality of life.

“Having the privilege of being recognized by the Boy Scouts after working with them all these years is truly an honor,” Golden told this paper. I know these great young men and women will go on to lead this city, state and nation. I’m very proud of them.”



Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID President Jim Clark presented Beckmann with her award. He thanked Beckmann for her support in helping him found the BID adding, “The work that this woman does for Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge is truly unbelievable.”



“I was raised by my dad,” Beckmann said. “And he truly instilled in me a sense of family, faith and community. The best part of my job hands down is when I get a call from a Boy Scout who wants to do an Eagle Scout project in this community.”



George Jalinos, founder and president of the Galen Group presented Succar with his award. Jalinos warmly related Succar’s rags to riches story of a young immigrant who came to America with his widowed mother and four siblings, and worked hard to build a successful life for his family.



Succar embodies the term community leader. He serves on almost every civic organization including the Salaam Club of New York, the Rotary Club of Verrazano and the Bay Ridge Community Council, which just elected him president for the fourth time.



He has made an impact by generously giving back to the community in many ways and helped initiate an annual St. Jude gala that after seven years has raised close to $1.5 million.



“To be honored by the Eagle Scouts is an honor all by itself because it represents young people that will grow up and take the leadership in this country,” said Succar. “It’s all about respect, honor, etiquette and dignity.”

Eagle Scout Jim David Kelter presented his mother Pam with her award. Pam is a volunteer and has been an active member of her sons’ school boards. Kelter led the room in a recitation of the Scout oath.

Golden, Succar, Beckmann and Kelter also received citations from Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis.

