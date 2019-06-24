Man stationed at Fort Ham arrested in murder of girlfriend, also stationed at fort, and their two children

A member of the Air Force assigned to Fort Hamilton Army Base was arrested in Brooklyn in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, 37-year-old Alla Ausheva, also an Air Force member assigned to Fort Hamilton, and their two young children inside their Staten Island home on the morning of June 22.



Authorities arrested 36-year-old Shane Walker on charges of murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon after he was spotted by cops in Brooklyn on Sunday morning. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for evaluation.



Walker is charged with killing Ausheva and their children, three-year-old Elia Walker and two-year-old Ivan Walker.



According to Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey, the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island, officers who responded to the home on Sunday morning, “discovered a smoke-filled residence. FDNY personnel responded and extinguished a small fire. Upon entry to the residence, the bodies of a 36-year-old female, a three-year-old child and a two-year-old child were discovered. EMS responded and pronounced all three individuals deceased at the scene. Through the course of the preliminary we discovered that a 36-year-old male, who is believed to be the father of the children, was found walking along the BQE at approximately 7:48 a.m. and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.”



According to the New York Daily News, Ausheva won a green card lottery and had been invited with 24 other military members to the White House to be sworn in as a U.S citizen.



“We are in the early stages of an investigation, which is ongoing at this time.” Corey said. “The medical examiner will determine the cause of death; however, we are treating this as a homicide investigation.”

