68th Precinct gears up for annual Night Out Against Crime

The 68th Precinct will continue the long-standing tradition that takes place all over the country, with its annual National Night Out, an event designed to bring police together with the community.



The precinct will throw an all-out party in Shore Road Park at 79th Street beginning at 6 p.m. and running to 9 p.m on Tuesday, August 6. Organized by the 68th Precinct Community Council, this year’s iteration will again include a concert by popular local group Alive ‘N’ Kickin’.



“We have quite a number of community groups that participate,” said Council President David Ryan last year, noting that, while some are anti-crime specific, many are geared towards community life in general.



Each year, the event is highly attended thanks to its activities and commitment to putting a stop to local crime. “We’ve had up to 5,000 people attend this event,” Ryan said. “It not only shows community support for the local police department, but it also shows that our local police officers want to interact with citizens and community as a whole and to enjoy a fun-filled night together. We offer free hot dogs too.”



Anti-crime initiatives on hand will include etching for cars and a high-tech practice through which attendees can get their smartphones registered in case they get lost.



“We also have anti-crime tips at the table,” Ryan said. “People look forward to seeing all those community groups. And there’s a chance for them to interact with the police and express concerns they might have about the community as well as some support for our local police, which is always appreciated.”



The event will also offer attendees the opportunity to meet and learn about local elected officials. “It will be a great opportunity to interact with elected officials,” Ryan said. “They all have tables at the event and it’s a chance for them and their staff to meet and greet constituents, and explain what their mission is.



“And, as they do every year, attendees will also get to meet some candidates currently eyeing local seats, while youngsters get to sit in police vehicles brought to the park for just that purpose, or frolic to their heart’s content in bouncy houses. Adults can also participate in raffles for a range of prizes that help pay for the night of fun,” said Ryan.



Sponsors for the event this year include The Home Reporter and Brooklyn Spectator, Century 21, BayRidgeCars.com, Empire State Bank, Food Town, Maimonides Medical Center, Northfield Bank, NYU Lutheran-NYU Langone Health System, Uncle Louie G, Yemen Café, Lifetime Vending & Amusements, Councilmember Justin Brannan, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymembers Nicole Malliotakis and Mathylde Frontus, Congressmember Max Rose, the Merchants of Third Avenue, NIA Community Services Network, Dyker Heights Civic Association, NYC Ferry and Sharhan Produce.

