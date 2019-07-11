Artisans of Medicine hold third annual ‘Rock the Block’ street fair for health

Sandy Ahemld has her face painted like a tiger at Artisans of Medicine street fair.

Health and well-being mixed with entertainment at the third annual “Rock the Block” street fair, which took place between Fourth and Fifth avenues in Bay Ridge in late June.



Artisans of Medicine and the Arab American Association of New York hosted the festive and informative event.



The block party is a health fair and community event that helps people screen for common diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and brings together members of the community for some fun and networking.



“It’s a great feeling to be here today,” said Arab American Association Vice President Habib Joudeh, a community leader and activist who owns two pharmacies in Bay Ridge. “We have a large attendance and a lot of people around us and we’re very grateful for everyone stopping by.”



Artisans of Medicine is a one-stop shop for most medical needs. It offers on-site laboratory testing, digital X-rays and common medications to save local residents the time and expense of trips to other providers and pharmacies. The center focuses on a number of subservices, including (but not limited to) Internal & Family Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine and Cardiac Medicine, as well as sleep diagnostics.



“It’s so great to see all the people coming together,” said Dr. Ramsey Joudeh. “It’s all about cultural integration and people integration. It’s just an incredible day.”



Attending the fair were elected officials and civic leaders including Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis and City Councilmember Justin Brannan.



Also participating was Rev. Khader El-Yateem, the former pastor of the Salam Arabic Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge. The award-winning documentary “Father K” focused on his 2017 run for the District 43 City Council seat.



“It feels amazing to be back here and I’m enjoying seeing everybody,” El-Yateem told this paper. “We’re blessed with beautiful weather and youthful activity to celebrate what the community is becoming. I’m honored to be here.”



The event, which was open to the public, featured cultural performances, face painting, raffles, prizes, food and more.

