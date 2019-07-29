Fire occurs inside Bay Ridge apartment

A fire occurred inside a Bay Ridge building earlier today.



According to FDNYalerts via Twitter, there was a multiple dwelling fire inside the second floor of a four-story apartment building at 338 96th Street with “all hands” required at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29.



Two battalion chiefs were on site as well as the Red Cross and the NYPD.



No injuries had been reported and the fire was reported as under control 17 minute after firefighters arrived.



There has been no official cause of the fire. However, a witness told this paper, “Someone smoking in bed or fell asleep near his bed.”



