Hundreds of heroes: Lioni’s to open a new location in Sunset Park

An iconic Bensonhurst sandwich shop is getting a second-coming this week.

Residents of Sunset Park are set to become part of the Lioni Italian Heroes family as the Italian-American shop officially expects to open there on Thursday or Friday, the Brooklyn Eagle has learned.

“We had been looking at Industry City and the area for about a year. The area is booming for small ‘mom and pop’ restaurants, especially on Fourth Avenue,” Paul Dispirito, the owner of Lioni, told the Eagle.

The opening comes following a two-year stint at the Dekalb Market, during which Despirito learned a lot about his customer base and the restaurant’s future across the borough.

“Coming out of the Dekalb Market, we knew we wanted a free-standing store. Something we could customize. Staying open until 10 at night at the market was tough, and we have more of a lunch crowd. We are a lunch business,” the owner said.

The sandwich shop, a Brooklyn staple, has a long history of delivering some of the area’s best Italian-American subs — with some of the best Italian-American names.

Why not order the Marty Golden (not Italian, but local!), a chicken cutlet, mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic vinegar sandwich named for the eight-term state senator unseated in November? Or the Martin Scorcese, a hero with Italian sausage and melted white American cheese? For music lovers, try the Frank Sinatra, topped with the crooner’s favorite: salami and fresh mozzarella.

“The shop is going to be exactly like the Bensonhurst location — same sandwiches, same menu,” Dispirito added. Lioni’s signature fresh mozzarella and dry sausage will be making the pilgrimage, too, he promised.

“We’re just so excited! The community outreach and interaction we’ve had already in the neighborhood has been phenomenal. One woman just called a couple of days ago to see if it was really us moving down the street from her,” Dispirito said.

“She has been a longtime customer of the Bensonhurst shop and was deciding whether to move or stay in Sunset Park based on our new location. She is going to stay, and she even came by the other day to peak into the store and we gave her some sandwiches.”

The new location at 406 36th St. will be open Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for eating and catering.

