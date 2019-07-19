Police seek man who groped a woman in South Slope

Cops are looking for a man who groped a 21-year-old woman in the South Slope.



According to authorities, on July 6 at around 4:30 p.m., the woman was walking on Sixth Avenue at Prospect Avenue when the suspect ran up behind her, tugged at her skirt and grabbed her buttocks. He then ran westbound on Prospect Avenue.



Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

