SBA provides info center for victims of six-alarm Sunset Park fire

Additional resources and help is being provided for the over 50 displaced families affected by the six-alarm fire that destroyed an apartment building at 702 44th Street in April.



On July 9, just days after the FDNY said the cause of the fire was an unattended candle, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at P.S. 131, 4305 Fort Hamilton Parkway, to provide disaster assistance to residents and businesses affected by the blaze



“SBA is here on the ground ready, willing and prepared to help New Yorkers rebuild and recover from this devastating apartment fire,” said SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger who oversees the federal agency operations in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are also eligible for the same low-interest disaster loans up to $40,000.”



“As a Brooklyn native and someone who grew up in family-owned business, I know the value and importance of keeping our neighborhoods going and supporting small businesses when they need help,” added SBA New York District Director Beth Goldberg. “This SBA disaster declaration allows homeowners and renters, small businesses and private nonprofit organizations to apply for low interest loans to repair or replace damaged real estate or equipment. SBA is here to help affected residents recover. Small businesses can borrow up to $2 million through this program.”

SBA Acting Administrator Christopher Pilkerton authorized the administrative declaration after receiving a written request from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in late June. The declaration covers neighbors affected by the fire through SBA’s physical loan and Economic Injury Disaster loan programs in Kings County.

The center will be open until July 16 from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. each day except July 13, when the center will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, visit https://on.nyc.gov/2JsJ1Eu.