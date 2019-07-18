Second body found in waters of Sunset Park in two days

Another body has been recovered in the waters off Sunset Park today, making it the second one in just two days.



According to police, on Thursday, July 18, members of the NYPD Harbor Unit recovered the body of an adult man near Pier 4 at Bush Army Terminal, 44th Street and First Avenue.

The man was transported to the terminal where EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.



The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

The identification is pending proper family notification.



Yesterday, an unidentified man’s body was found floating in Gowanus Bay near 28th Street and Second Avenue at around 10:37 a.m.

