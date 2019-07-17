Body washes up in Sunset Park

A man was found floating in the waters of Sunset Park Wednesday morning, police said.



According to authorities, the unidentified man’s body was found floating in Gowanus Bay near 28th Street and Second Avenue at around 10:37 a.m.



FDNY personnel responded and recovered the body. EMS pronounced the unknown man dead.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this year, two bodies were found in less than a four-day span around the waters of Sunset Park.