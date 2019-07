Firefighters at the scene of the two-alarm fire in Sunset Park.

A two-alarm fire occurred inside a Sunset Park home in Sunset Park early this morning, injuring four.



FDNY reported that the fire occurred on the top floor of the three-story brownstone at 368 50th St. at around 2:48 a.m.



Three firefighters and one civilian were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.



Firefighters deemed the situation under control at around 4:16 a.m.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Investigation.