WATCH: Police seek two men in Sunset Park bodega robbery

The NYPD is seeking two male suspects for questioning in connection with the June 28 robbery of a Sunset Park corner store.



According to the NYPD, the suspects allegedly arrived at the closed shop at 5101 Sixth Ave. in the 72nd Precinct around 4 a.m. and used a bolt cutter to break through the locks on the front gate. They forced the door open using a pry bar and entered the store, from which they stole roughly $3,000 in cash, plus Lotto tickets valued at approximately $200, before fleeing the area.



The men are described as Hispanic males between 30-40 years of age. In the shop’s surveillance footage from the night of the robbery, the suspects wore hooded sweatshirts.



The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the men’s identities to call the confidential Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.