62nd Precinct celebrates national night out

BY VICTOR PORCELLI

Unlike last year, the 62nd precinct saw sunny, clear skies for its annual New York Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, allowing residents to enjoy the good weather along with free food, bounce houses and informational tables.

“It brings the community and police department together,” Executive Officer of the 62nd Precinct Captain Steve Rubin said. “In the 62nd we’ve always had a good relationship with the community. It’s always a happy event.”

Lucy’s, a food vendor, donated their stand and handed out sausages to attendees. On the other side of the closed-off street, policeman cooked hot dogs. Along with food and fun, such as a couple of bounce houses further down the street, many informational tables from different community organizations and elected officials were set up in the nearby park.

Rubin noted that the District Attorney’s office and the NYPD both had tables, saying that if anyone in the community needed help, “we have people here they can talk to.”

Chairperson of Community Board 11, William Guarinello, said that events like these were especially important since residents and police sometimes clash. He referenced the pouring of water on multiple officers in Harlem and Brooklyn, saying that would never happen in the 62nd.

“The relationship we have is strong,” Guarinello said. “We always have good communication with each other . . . We’re a very diverse community here. We all work together.”

The 62nd Precinct serves the areas of Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.