Cops search for missing 71-year-old man from Gravesend

According to authorities, 71-year-old Roland Black was last seen on August 8 at around 6 a.m. at a home for older adults near Stillwell Avenue and Avenue P. He was reported missing on August 10.

Black is described as a black male, around 6’1” and 130 pounds with salt and pepper hair. When last seen, he was wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the crimestoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

