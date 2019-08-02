Man pleads not guilty to Sunset Park murder

A Sunset Park man pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday for a June killing that left another man on a bed with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Sam Chen was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court in front of Judge Vincent Del Giudice for the homicide Friday. Cops still have not released the name of the 45-year-old murder victim, who Chen allegedly shot to death June 26.

Chen allegedly drove the victim to a two-story building on 51st Street near Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park in his 2014 Nissan, according to a criminal complaint. Chen and the victim walked into the building around 8:15 a.m. and Chen left moments later, video surveillance shows, according to the complaint.

Chen returned to the building more than four hours later. He got out of his car and put on a mask before entering the building, the complaint says. Video surveillance shows Chen leaving the building again, still wearing the mask.

Police searched Chen’s car on July 3 and found a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in a black plastic bag, according to the complaint. Ballistic evidence at the crime scene matched the gun in Chen’s car, police said.

Chen was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon the next day.

Chen is due back in court Sept. 9. He is represented by James Kousouros and Sarah Zaboli.