A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man inside a Sunset Park home.



On July 4 at around 3 p.m., police arrested 41-year-old Sunset Park resident Sam Chen and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of a 45-year-Asian man, who was shot twice in the head inside a home on 51st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on Friday, June 28 at around 12:30 p.m.



EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.