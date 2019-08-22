Peers makes return to Chamber of Commerce, this time as president

Randy Peers will be the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s new president and CEO.

BOROUGHWIDE — The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has chosen a longtime Brooklyn stalwart to lead the organization.

Randy Peers, who had previously served as a vice president of economic development, is the organization’s new president and CEO, the chamber announced on Thursday.

Peers takes over for Samara Karasyk, who served as the chamber’s interim president after former President Hector Batista left his position in June.

Peers said he is excited about his return to the chamber.

“Brooklyn is the most dynamic borough in the greatest city in the world. For over a century, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has been the leading voice representing a business community that is second to none when it comes to innovation and creativity. For me it is both an honor and a privilege to take on this leadership role at such an important time in Brooklyn’s history,” the new president said in a statement.

Ana Oliveira, chairperson of the chamber’s board, said Peers is a perfect fit for the organization.

“Brooklyn is an internationally recognized brand and destination for businesses,” she stated. “As the leader of the most influential economic development organization in the borough, Randy Peers will be the central force driving strategies, policies and programs that advance business interests and support continued growth.”

Peers comes to the chamber fresh from his post as president and CEO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

But he grew up in Brooklyn and has strong ties to the borough.

He served several terms as chairperson of Community Board Seven in Sunset Park. Prior to his post at the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance, he was the CEO of Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow (OBT), a workforce development organization that offers young adults education, job training and other resources.

Peers holds degrees from Brooklyn College and NYU’s Wagner School of Public Service.

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1918 and represents the interests of more than 2,000 businesses in the borough.