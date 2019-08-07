“Peter Pan the Musical” is ready to take flight

Peter Pan, the boy who didn’t want to grow up, is ready to charm you in a brand new production from Narrows Community Theater’s summer youth program. The show opens Friday, Aug. 16 and will run for two consecutive weekends.

“Peter Pan” is Scottish novelist and playwright J. M. Barrie’s most famous work. He wrote it in the form of a 1904 play and a 1911 novel. Both versions tell the story of Peter Pan, a mischievous yet innocent little boy who can fly, and has many adventures on the island of Neverland that is inhabited by mermaids, fairies, Native Americans and pirates.

The Peter Pan stories also involve the characters Wendy Darling and her two brothers, Peter’s fairy Tinker Bell, the Lost Boys and the pirate Captain Hook. The play and novel were inspired by Barrie’s friendship with the Llewelyn Davies family. Barrie continued to revise the play for years after its debut until publication of the play script in 1928.

The play’s lyrics are by Carolyn Leigh with additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and music by Morris (Moose) Charlap. It was originally choreographed and adapted by Jerome Robbins. The Narrows Community production is directed by Jason Santel with music direction by Payton Millet and is choreographed by Annie Ester.

“Peter Pan has always been a character and a story towards which I’ve had an affinity,” said Santel. “The boy who won’t grow up, the girl who’s enamored with him, the pirates, the fairies, the mermaids and more. There’s something for everyone! When I joined the incredibly talented team, I knew that we would have to do something unique to make others see the magic on stage.”

Santel explained that “‘Peter Pan’ isn’t your typical youth summer theater experience. “It’s not just kids in oversized suits and dresses reproducing carbon copies of Broadway shows,” he explained. “Our mission has been to create our own show, one that has to be told by young performers. And Neverland is the perfect place to do that.”

He said that he was very impressed and surprised every day by the cast’s creativity and skill.

“This show would only be possible if we had a cast of ferociously talented and determined actors, musicians and dancers,” he said, “and I’m so proud to report that this is exactly who we have.

“I can guarantee that they will give you a one-of-a-kind performance when you come to see it,” he added.

Performances are at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater at 101st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.; Friday, August 23 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.

Photo ID is required and tickets are $25 for adults, $20, seniors and students under 21; and $15, children under 12. For more information, call 718-482-3173 or email NCT@nctheaterny.com.

