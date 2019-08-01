Second Fun on Fifth event has people dancing in the street

The temperatures were a bit less balmy for the second Fun on Fifth event along Bay Ridge’s Fifth Avenue from Ovington Avenue to 81st Street. But, there were bands playing, food vendors serving all kinds of delicious delights and entertainment for kids of all ages.

Some folks were enjoying a leisurely game of checkers; there were young girls hula-hooping along the street, giant bubbles mesmerizing children along the way and an intense game of Cornhole at 73rd Street.

Members of the 68th Precinct Explorers were there offering teens the opportunity to learn about careers in law enforcement.

Sponsored by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, the FUN on 5th Weekend Walk offered an array of activities for children and adults, as well as the opportunity to browse works from local artists, take in live music and performances, and indulge in outdoor dining. There was also an artist waiting to create intricate henna hand tattoos, and a coloring contest with prizes.

And being a warm summer night, some children enjoyed getting sprayed by water from an open fire hydrant, while others were dazzled by an array of balloon animals being made on the spot. There was also a pickup basketball game out on the street and a colorfully designed sanitation truck with summer flowers fit for the season.

Among the strollers along Fifth was U.S. Rep. Max Rose. “Events like the Fun on Fifth bring the entire community together and bring out that small town feeling that makes this such a special place to live,” Rose told this paper. “I want to thank the Fifth Avenue BID for hosting this incredible event and for all of their work to support our local businesses.”

Bakeries and restaurants such as Le Sajj, Skinflints, Rocco’s Pizza, Taco El Nopal and the Bay Ridge Diner provided outdoor seating and a variety of entertainment.

Live musicians performed at the Bean Post Pub, Mussels and More, Salon Briana and the Hideout. Among the performers at the various venues were the Head and South Band, Tommy Anderson performing some beloved oldies, and Tony Travis and Friends, who attracted crowds in front of Dunkin’ Donuts at Bay Ridge Parkway.

“It was a great night on Fifth Avenue! It felt like old school Brooklyn,” City Councilmember Justin Brannan told this paper. “One big, long block party. There was even a fire hydrant open for the kids. Events like this are what make our community so special. Everybody from everywhere all hanging out together on a Friday night, having fun after another crazy week. The 5th Avenue BID did a great job. I think this was the biggest one yet,” he added.