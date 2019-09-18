Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church

BAY RIDGE — St. Mary’s Orthodox Church has an appetizing offer for food lovers in the community. In an effort to raise money for its parish ministries and teen programs, the church located at 8100 Ridge Boulevard, wants people to come celebrate — and support some legendary local restaurants while they are at it — at its fourth Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause event on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Nearly 200 people attended the last event and this year guests will enjoy food, drinks and music in St. Mary’s recently renovated church hall. They will have the opportunity to sample food from some of Brooklyn’s finest restaurants including Baci, Chadwick’s, Elia, Gino’s, Le Sajj, Leo’s, Paneantico, Salty Dog and South Brooklyn Foundry.

“This is a great event that showcases some of Bay Ridge’s finest restaurants and also helps raise money for St. Mary’s Church and its Teen Soyo program,” event co-chair Renee Landry told this paper. “The food at each tasting station is donated by the participating restaurants so we would like to thank them for their generosity, support and outstanding food.”

Guests will also enjoy live music by Cliff Massab & Breaking News, who will perform a wide array of selections from artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fleetwood Mac and the Rolling Stones, including pop favorites such as Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” and the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”

“Bay Ridge Eats for a Cause returns this year to St. Mary’s Church after taking a year off to accommodate renovations to our building,” St. Mary’s pastor, the Very Rev. Fr. Michael Ellias, told this paper.

“The proceeds will support our on-going ministries both within the parish, in the neighborhood, and to the world at large,” he added. “The event brings together some of Bay Ridge’s outstanding restaurants in a relaxed and informal setting. There will be live music, good fellowship and a vibrant atmosphere. We invite the whole community to eat well and to do good at the same time.”