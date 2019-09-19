In Public Service – September 18, 2019

Velázquez is keynote speaker at climate summit

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez will deliver the keynote address at the Climate Justice Youth Summit on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m., at 250 Cadman Plaza West.

Over 200 activists from across the country are expected to attend the summit to discuss how to address climate change in their communities. The summit will take place a day after students in New York City high schools are planning a walk-out to protest government inaction on climate change.

Velázquez, a Democrat whose district includes Sunset Park and parts of downtown Brooklyn, is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal.

“From the Green New Deal legislation I’ve cosponsored in the U.S. House to similar state initiatives in New York and around the nation, young people are leading the charge toward a just transition to a renewable economy. The climate crisis disproportionately affects communities of color and these young people are fighting to ensure that, as we move to a sustainable future, social justice and economic fairness are prioritized,” Velázquez said.

Jeffries touts ‘For the People’ agenda

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chairperson of the House Democratic Caucus, spoke at a press conference about Democrats’ efforts to provide affordable health care to Americans and to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

“We as House Democrats remain committed to our For the People agenda. We’re very clear in terms of our sense of purpose as to why we are here to fight for the people, for working families, middle-class folks, senior citizens, the poor, the sick and the afflicted, the least, the lost and the left behind,” said Jeffries, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Canarsie, Bed-Stuy, Mill Basin and Coney Island.

Jeffries said the caucus will continue to fight to lower health care costs, protect people with pre-existing conditions and lower the costs of prescription drugs.

Colton blasts She Built NYC panel

Assemblymember Bill Colton said he’s outraged that a panel led by New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray is not including Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini in a list of new statues it is recommending be built to honor the achievements of women in the city.

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini garnered 219 votes from the public in a poll of New Yorkers by the McCray-led panel She Built NYC, said Colton.

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, who died in 1917, is worthy of having a statue, according to Colton, who noted that a church in Bensonhurst, St. Frances Cabrini, is named in her honor. Colton, a Democrat, represents Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights.

“Sister Frances Xavier Cabrini came to the United States in 1889. She founded 67 institutions within 35 years, including orphanages, schools, and hospitals, dedicated to caring for the poor, uneducated, sick and abandoned. Sister Frances Cabrini has been known as the patron saint of immigrants,” Colton said.

Felder, Yeger celebrate return of express F train

Two Democratic lawmakers representing Borough Park celebrated the return of express service on the F subway line. The F train runs through Bensonhurst and Borough Park for a portion of its route.

State Sen. Simcha Felder and Councilmember Kalman Yeger both said express service will help their constituents. The train ran express years ago, but was converted into a local train.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently brought back express service on the F line during rush hour.

“Anyone growing up on 18th Avenue, like I did, remembers when express service on the F line was the norm. I’ve been pushing the MTA to bring it back for over a decade. This is a step in the right direction and I look forward to the return of full-time F express service,” Felder said in a statement.

“This is a good start to finally bringing much needed transportation relief to our southern Brooklyn communities. I’m hopeful this express option expands to more hours in the near future,” Yeger said.