Bay Ridge Community Council hosts first annual health fair

BAY RIDGE — Community service and volunteerism is what the Bay Ridge Community Council is known for. In fact, the organization was established in 1951 to promote the quality of life in the neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

In keeping with its spirit of community service, the BRCC will be hosting an Evening of Health presented by Maimonides Medical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at St. Anselm Catholic Academy, 365 83rd Street. The informative health fair will take place on the first floor of the school’s McMahon Auditorium.

“The Bay Ridge Community Council cares for the health of our community,” BRCC President Ralph Succar told this paper. “Please join us for our 68th annual October general assembly meeting as we host ‘An Evening of Health.’”

Succar continued, “Our mission has always been to promote the welfare of the people in our community. We offer all a forum to ask or contribute to what has made our community one of the best to raise a family, work and own a business in, and where we can all live our lives in peace.”

Speaking at the event will be some of Maimonides Medical Center’s finest physicians including Dr. David Silver, chief of Urology & director, Prostate Cancer; Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, director, breast surgery; and Dr. Edward Chapnick, director, Infectious Diseases.

Dinner and refreshments will be served, and guests will have the opportunity to learn more about various health topics and ask questions about issues that concern them.

The BRCC was founded some 68 years ago by Walter and Vincent Kassenbrock, who envisioned an organization of organizations which could advocate on behalf of the community and help maintain the quality of life.

Today the BRCC sponsors an annual essay contest, Halloween window-painting contest, salute to local members of the NYPD and FDNY, neighborhood food drives, the Hidden Treasure awards and Thanksgiving and Christmas efforts for the soldiers at Fort Hamilton Army Base. In fact, about 15 years ago the BRCC led the local effort to keep the Fort Hamilton army base from closing.

The council’s membership consists of civic organizations, PTAs, church groups and nonprofits.

