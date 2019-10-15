Community leader Louis Peters speaks at Bay Ridge AARP meeting

BAY RIDGE — Louis Peters of AMP Insurance Brokerage wears many hats within the Bay Ridge community. He is a member of numerous civic groups and in June he was elected the new chair of the Bay Ridge Center Advisory Board. He was also recently recognized by the Merchants of Third Avenue as a civic honoree.

Peters was the keynote speaker at the Bay Ridge AARP meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the Shore Hill community room, where the group holds its monthly meetings.

The meeting began with a welcome from AARP President Peter Killen and a community update from Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus. Issues concerning group members included bicycle safety concerns due to new bike lanes being implemented throughout the neighborhood.

Questions revolved around pedestrian safety from bikers and bikers’ safety from speeding automobiles. Frontus called it a state of emergency. “Every single week,” she said, “children are getting killed, children are getting hit, mothers are pushing their strollers with children and drivers are angry with the people on the bicycles, while the bicyclists are angry at the people driving their cars.”

Other members were concerned about the potential influx of scooters — which according to one member have taken over San Diego — coming into the neighborhood. And still others wanted to know how to stop robocalls, even after they’ve signed onto a no-call registry.

Frontus answered questions from the group as did Clio Markman, the Brooklyn director for U.S. Rep. Max Rose.

Peters brought his staff with him to the meeting to explain the benefits of United Healthcare Medicare plans and how seniors may best utilize them. He said that this was the time for open enrollment, which begins on Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7, and explained how the Medicare plan works.



Peters’ AMP Brokerage helps people navigate through the intricacies of Medicare, encouraging everyone to make sure they’ve enrolled in the program three months before turning 65. “We are always there to help you,” he told the members before explaining the differences between basic Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs.

“Medicare Part A is free and provided by the federal government,” Peters explained. “It helps pay for hospital stays and inpatient care. Part B, though, which helps pay for doctor visits and outpatient care, depends on your income. If your income is less than $85,000, you pay about $135 a month. If it’s higher, you will be surcharged, depending on what your income is.”

Peters ended his talk by saying, “We’re out there for you; we want to be there for you. Our team is experienced and very passionate about what they do and we welcome you to stop by our office, have a cup of coffee with us, and when you walk out of there, I think you will know a lot more than when you walked in.”

