The scene of the arrest.

BAY RIDGE — Cops arrested a man for allegedly trespassing in a Bay Ridge restaurant basement and stealing a wallet.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Queens resident Izarah Desravines went into the basement of the eatery at the corner of 91st Street and Fifth Avenue where he allegedly took a wallet with $300 in it from clothes that were hanging up.

Police charged Desravines with criminal trespassing and misapplication of property.