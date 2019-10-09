Dyker Heights’ St. Philip’s Episcopal Church holds annual Blessing of the Animals

Tommy and Maryjane brought their Afghan hounds to be blessed.

DYKER HEIGHTS — Dyker Heights locals brought their beloved pets to St. Philip’s Episcopal Church for its annual Blessing of the Animals in honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Held on Sunday, Oct. 6., the event celebrated St. Francis, who, according to the church, loved all God’s creatures and followed God’s example of kindness, mercy, compassion and love for all creation.

Following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, Mother Suzanne Culhane blessed over a dozen pets, including NYPD horse McQuade and NYPD dog Jimbo.

Animal Ministry Coordinator Barbra Bongiardino handed out official blessing certificates, St. Francis medals and gift bags to all the pets that were blessed.

“The church is honored to participate in this tradition each year with their community honoring the relationship between pet and owner,” Bongiardino said. “The church continues to do ministry work for the animal community.”

The next event at the church will be the annual canned food drive to benefit seniors and their companion animals. Donation boxes are located in the parish hall.

St. Philip’s is located at 1072 80th St.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Corazon Aguirre